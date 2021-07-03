Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala records 12,095 new Covid-19 cases, tally moves close to 3-million mark
india news

Kerala records 12,095 new Covid-19 cases, tally moves close to 3-million mark

As many as 10,243 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 2,831,394 and the number of active cases has touched 103,764.
PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Malappuram continued to account for the highest number of cases, with 1,553 new cases, followed by Kollam - 1,271 and Kozhikode 1,180.(PTI | Representational image)

Kerala recorded 12,095 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the infection count to 29,49,128, while the toll rose to 13,505 with 146 more deaths.

As many as 10,243 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,31,394 and the number of active cases has touched 1,03,764, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,19,659 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.11 per cent.

So far, 2,33,18,214 samples have been tested.

Malappuram continued to account for the highest number of cases, with 1,553 new cases, followed by Kollam - 1,271 and Kozhikode 1,180.

Of the new cases, 58 are health workers, 68 had come from outside the state and 11,363 were infected through contact with source of contact being not clear in 606 cases, the release said.

There are currently 3,91,753 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,67,251 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,113 in hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP