Kerala records 32,803 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 4.09 million-mark

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 32,803 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total infection count to 4.09 million. The death toll touched 20,961 after 173 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to a report by PTI.

Kerala’s test positivity rate stood at 18.76%. The health authorities tested 174,854 samples in the past 24 hours while the cumulative samples tested stood at 31.72 million. Kerala has 229,912 active cases even as it recorded 21,610 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Among the districts, Thrissur recorded 4,425 fresh cases to become the most-affected district. Capital city Thiruvananthapuram recorded 2,579 cases. Malappuram and Kozhikode recorded more than 3,000 fresh cases while Kollam, Palakkad, Kottayam along with capital Thiruvananthapuram reported more than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Alappuzha, Kannur, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Idukki recorded more than 1,000 fresh cases in the similar period.

The government said that it is surveilling 557,085 people out of which 524,380 people are in home or institutional quarantine. It also said that 32,705 people were hospitalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON