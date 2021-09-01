Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala records 32,803 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 4.09 million-mark
india news

Kerala records 32,803 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 4.09 million-mark

Kerala’s test positivity rate stood at 18.76%. The health authorities tested 174,854 samples in the past 24 hours while the cumulative samples tested stood at 31.72 million.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:53 PM IST
A lady conductor issues tickets to customer during start of Kerala RTC services, after relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown, in Kozhikode. (PTI Photo)

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 32,803 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total infection count to 4.09 million. The death toll touched 20,961 after 173 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to a report by PTI.

Kerala’s test positivity rate stood at 18.76%. The health authorities tested 174,854 samples in the past 24 hours while the cumulative samples tested stood at 31.72 million. Kerala has 229,912 active cases even as it recorded 21,610 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Among the districts, Thrissur recorded 4,425 fresh cases to become the most-affected district. Capital city Thiruvananthapuram recorded 2,579 cases. Malappuram and Kozhikode recorded more than 3,000 fresh cases while Kollam, Palakkad, Kottayam along with capital Thiruvananthapuram reported more than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Alappuzha, Kannur, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Idukki recorded more than 1,000 fresh cases in the similar period.

The government said that it is surveilling 557,085 people out of which 524,380 people are in home or institutional quarantine. It also said that 32,705 people were hospitalised.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala high court rejects plea seeking CBI probe into tree felling in Wayanad

HT This Day: September 2, 1972 — Bobby Fischer wins world chess title

News updates from HT: New rules for pax at Karnataka, Maharashtra airports

JDU has a poll warning for Modi govt in its LPG price hike rollback advice
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP