Kerala reports 1,000-plus Covid-19 cases for 5th day; health minister holds meet

Kerala on Saturday reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth straight day, prompting the state government to call a high-level meet to review the situation, news agency PTI reported. The southern state reported 1,544 new infections, taking the number of active patients in the state to nearly 8,000. Health minister Veena George said that the government was closely monitoring the situation and there was no new variants. "Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the minister told the agency, adding there was no need to worry as she urged people to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, it has been observed that Ernakulam, capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam reported the maximum cases and the district authorities have been asked to conduct more tests and create awareness among the people to take second and precautionary doses at regular intervals.

"Even though all those above 18 years have taken the first dose of vaccine, the second dose vaccination in the same age group is 88 per cent. Till now, 22 per cent of people have taken the precautionary dose. Vaccines will be ensured to all students," PTI quoted the minister.

The state had recorded 1,197 new positive cases and five deaths on May 31. On June 1, the state reported 1,370 cases and six deaths, whereas on June 2 the new cases were 1,278 and 20 COVID-19-related deaths. There were 1,465 new cases and 13 deaths on June 3. The COVID-19 dashboard of Kerala shows that the state has 65,63,910 confirmed cases till now and 69,790 coronavirus-related deaths.(With PTI inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON