Kerala reports 12 more cases, number of those infected climbs to 37

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:46 IST

Twelve more people, including five British citizens, tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala taking the total number of infected people in the state to 37, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

The CM said the “irresponsible behaviour” of some foreign returnees was making the situation really serious in the state. He mentioned the case of an UAE-returnee in Kasargod who was advised home quarantine but he participated in many events skipping home quarantine.

The number of people under observation sharply rose to 44,390--- 44,165 in their homes and 225 in hospitals. “The rising number is a serious concern. It seems some people are yet to realise the gravity of the situation. We will deal with such persons sternly,” he said adding the infected people participated in weddings, sport events and many other functions posing a serious threat to others. Two legislators, both belonging to the Muslim League, are on self-quarantine after they came in contact with the affected person, he said.

He also announced many restrictions in Kasargod to contain the further spread of the virus. All offices in the district will be closed, shops will be partially opened and transport will be restricted. “We are at a critical juncture. Mistakes like this will pose a serious danger to the state,” he said.

British citizens were part of a 17-member tourist team and they were told to disembark from a flight after one of them tested positive last week. Later, all 17 were isolated and their swabs were sent for tests. Out of 17, only six (including the first case) tested positive but what is worrying is that all those infected are above 60 years of age.

The CM also pledged support to the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will support this. State transport buses, Kochi Metro and other services will be shut on Sunday. Only emergency services will be there,” he said adding it was time for a united fight against the invisible enemy.