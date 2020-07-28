e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 mark; death toll climbs to 67

Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 mark; death toll climbs to 67

Of the fresh cases, a total of 888 were infected through contacts while the source of infection of 55 people was not yet known, he told reporters here.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Thiruvananthapuram
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus virus wait for transportation in Kochi, Kerala.
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus virus wait for transportation in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)
         

Kerala reported its highest single day spike of 1,167 Covid-19 cases so far of 1167, taking the infection tally to 20,894 while the death toll climbed to 67 with four more fatalities on Tuesday.

Thirtythree health workers were among the infected and the active cases stood at 10,091 while 679 people were discharged on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

At the Kinfra Park in Menamkulam here around 300 people were tested and 88 of them found positive for the virus, he said.

Dismissing allegations that several Covid-19 deaths were not being reported in the state, he said the state government has been declaring the fatalities as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation.

“As per the guidelines, it’s a COVID death when a person dies due to severe coronavirus infection fatally affecting his organs. If a COVID patient dies in an accident or commits suicide or is drowned, it’s not a COVID death,” he said.

The expert panel of the health department will take the decision.

Of the fresh cases, a total of 888 were infected through contacts while the source of infection of 55 people was not yet known, he told reporters here.

While 122 people had come from abroad, as many as 96 returned to Kerala from other states.

The four deaths were reported from Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Alappuzhaand Thiruvananthapuram districts, Vijayan said.

Over 1.56 lakh people were under observation.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Malappuram and Thrissur districts recorded over 100 cases on Tuesday and there were 486 hotspots in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 19,140 samples were tested, taking the cumulative to 3,62,210specimens. Results were awaited for 6,596 samples.

Thiruvananthapuram with 227 cases on Tuesday topped the districts in the fresh infections, followed by Kottayam 118, Malappuram 112 and Thrissur 109.

tags
top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In