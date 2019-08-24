Kerala’s FCC nun dismisses latest notice as ‘blackmailing tactics’, awaits word from the Vatican

india

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Kerala on Saturday issued a fresh notice to expelled nun Lucy Kalapura (51), asking her to withdraw cases she filed against the convent and tender an unconditional apology if she wanted to continue at the convent.

In the letter, FCC reiterated that Lucy was suspended, not for attending agitation to arrest the former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakkal, but on pure “disciplinary grounds.” It also rejected her claim that she was locked up in the convent and directed her to follow cannon laws and rules of the convent in letter and spirit. The letter said her “behaviour” was also affecting other members of the convent.

But the nun is not bowing down, she said she will not tender apology and termed the latest notice as “blackmailing tactics.” She said she had filed an appeal before the supreme head of the Catholic church Pope Francis and will continue at the convent till she gets a reply from the Vatican.

The defrocked nun has filed two cases against the convent, first, for allegedly locking her up and second, for circulating a video on social media to defame her. Two days ago police booked a priest of the Manathaway diocese, Father Noble Thomas and five nuns for allegedly circulating a video on social media aimed at portraying her in bad light. In the video Father Noble, who works in diocese public relations team, was seen criticizing the nun and claimed that she brought two men to the convent through the kitchen door.

But later, it came to light that the two men were journalists seeking information on the alleged locking-up incident and let in through the back-door since the front door of the convent was locked by authorities. “It was a deliberate attempt to portray me in bad light. It is nothing but character assassination,” the nun had said in her police complaint.

“There are many attempts to smoke me out of the convent,” the nun had alleged and said she was “expecting more such troubles”.

The FCC of the Catholic Church had expelled the nun last week citing “serious indiscipline” but the latter said she was victimized for supporting the agitation to arrest the deposed bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakkal who is facing rape charges.

A special investigation team arrested Mullakal last September after several rounds of questioning.

