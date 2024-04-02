 Kerala: SDPI to stay out of LS contest; support UDF | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kerala: SDPI to stay out of LS contest; support UDF

ByHT Correspondent, Kannur
Apr 02, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will not field its candidates in Kerala for the coming Lok Sabha polls. The party also announced that it will support the Congress-led UDF in the state

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), announced on Monday that it will not field candidates in Kerala for the coming Lok Sabha polls. The party instead will support the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) nominees in all 20 seats of the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, state president of SDPI Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi said: “In Kerala, there are two secular fronts - LDF and UDF. But nationally, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have allied together in states like West Bengal and Rajasthan. So we understand that there is a political stand to strengthen the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front nationally. In such a scenario, the state committee of the SDPI has decided to support the Congress-led UDF in the elections as it is leading the anti-BJP front on the national level.”

“In Kerala, SDPI will not be fielding candidates. We don’t intend to campaign as well. This is our political position. But on the national level, we are fighting in 18 seats,” he added.

The SDPI leader said the state unit’s justification of such a political move is propelled by the Congress promise to conduct a caste census. “We have been campaigning nationally demanding a caste census. It is key to the foundation of social justice and hence important. We have also evaluated the national political mood,” said Moulavi.

He said the party has not conducted any talks with the Congress and has simply asserted its political stand.

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan also stated that his party has not held any talks or reached an understanding with the SDPI. “There are a lot of organisations that are supporting the UDF in its fight against fascism,” said Satheesan, declining to answer questions on whether his party would reject votes of SDPI supporters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SDPI contested 10 seats in Kerala independently and polled just 80,111 votes or 0.4% of the total vote-share. In the 2020 local body polls, the party got 0.6% of the votes.

