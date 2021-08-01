Kerala sees sixth straight day of over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload jumps by over 30,000 in 1 week

With 20,728 new infections of Covid-19 reported on Sunday, Kerala witnessed its sixth consecutive day of more than 20,000 single-day cases in the state. Also, 56 people succumbed to their illness in the last 24 hours. As of 2pm on Sunday, 3,411,489 people have tested positive for the disease and the death toll was recorded at 16,837, a bulletin from the state health department showed. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 12.14%, state health minister Veena George said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the active caseload ballooned by 30,565 in the week (between July 26 and August 1) and stood at 167,379 as of Sunday. On July 26, it was recorded at 136,814, according to the state government’s data. Data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday showed that Kerala was the only state with more than 100,000 active cases as of 8am on the day. The ministry also showed that Maharashtra with 80,138 active cases came at a distant second.

The cumulative recoveries in Kerala climbed up to 3,226,761 after 17,792 more people were discharged from hospitals on the day.

Over 22,000 new infections were reported on July 27, 28 and 29, while the daily cases remained above the 20,000-mark on July 30, 31 and August 1.

Among the districts, Malappuram with 27,335 active cases contributed the most to the state’s active caseload, followed by Kozhikode with 24,841 cases, Ernakulam with 22,108 cases, Thrissur with 12,974 cases and Palakkad with 12,684 cases. Thiruvananthapuram is another district that has more than 10,000 active cases (10,646 cases exactly) of the disease currently. In Malappuram district, the active caseload has consistently been increasing over the last seven days, according to data.

As cases continue to increase in Kerala, neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have imposed restrictions on passengers from the state. TN has made a negative RT PCR report compulsory from August 5 for people from Kerala. A complete weekend lockdown has been enforced in Kerala, which the state has been doing for the past few weeks to curb the transmission. Experts including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have asked the state to reconsider its lockdown system as it would lead to crowding in some places. A central team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has visited several districts in the state and discussed Covid-19 control measures with district officials, according to a report by news agency ANI.

