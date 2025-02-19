Kerala: Seven students suspended for ragging at government college, Karyavattom

Seven students were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly ragging a junior student at The Government College, Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram. At Thiruvananthapuram's The Government College, Karyavattom, seven students were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly ragging a junior.(ANI)

One of the victims, a student said, "I have given my statement, and the Police will register an FIR."

According to the father of the student, because of the ragging, the victim got severely hurt and is undergoing treatment. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There was a fight between friends. Ragging has happened. He was severely attacked and is undergoing treatment. We have given a statement to the Police."

Speaking to the media, Kerala Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Dr R Bindu on Tuesday said, "...I have sought reports from Directorate of Collegiate Education and the anti-ragging cell at the college level has also started procedures related to this. Strict action will be taken in this regard. This particular incident happened to take place in a college under the Higher Education Department. So, it's our obligation to take action against such activities. Immediate intervention happened from the part of the anti-ragging cell and the alleged students are already suspended from the campus."

Further, she added, "We are planning to form a state-level anti-ragging cell for prevention of ragging activities in campuses. Now, we only have a 3-tier system, we have anti-ragging cells at college levels, at the University level and UGC level. Now, certain incidents are being reported from campuses. So, we have decided to form a state-level cell for ensuring anti-ragging..."

Recently, a similar incident surfaced where the police arrested five college students for allegedly ragging juniors at Kottayam Government Nursing College on February 12, said police.

All the students have been sent to two days' police remand, added the Gandhinagar Police. According to victim students, the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute.

The police said the ragging began last November, shortly after classes of the first-year batch began. Police added that they are investigating whether more students are involved in the case.