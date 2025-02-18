‘Emotionally blackmailed’: KIIT Odisha suspends staff members after Nepali student’s death on campus

After the death of an engineering student from Nepal on campus, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar said it has taken disciplinary action against security staff and officials. Family members of a Nepal's girl student who died by suicide reach the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (PTI)

The institute also apologised for any distress caused by remarks made after the incident.

The college announced that two senior hostel officials and a senior administrative officer from the International Relations Office (IRO) have been suspended, pending a thorough inquiry.

“KIIT authorities and the entire staff deeply regret the incident that occurred on 16th February. Two security staffs were terminated immediately. Two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of International Relations Office (IRO), were suspended pending a thorough enquiry,” the notice which was shared on X read.

In an apology letter posted on the college's X account, the Vice-Chancellor of KIIT-DU stated, “KIIT has always been a welcoming home to students from around the world, promoting a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our cherished Nepali students.”

The college also mentioned that it has encouraged students to return to campus and has set up a 24/7 control room to assist them.

“A dedicated control room is operational 24 x 7 at KIIT campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus...For our staff, we recognise that certain comments were in the heat of the moment and we apologise for any distress caused. We prioritise the safety and well-being of our students above all,” the notice by KIIT read.

The third-year engineering student was found dead on the evening of February 16. Following her death, Nepali students protested, alleging that she had been harassed by a fellow student and demanding justice.

On February 17, the college described the death of the student, who was found hanging in the girls' hostel, as “unfortunate” and added that the university had made “all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume academic activities.”

The college also mentioned that the police have apprehended the accused and urged “Nepali students who have left or intend to leave the campus to return and continue their classes.”

“There was an unfortunate incident which took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit. The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume academic activities,” the University said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Sunil Lamsal, told ANI that he believes his daughter was “harassed and emotionally blackmailed.”

“We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed due to which she committed suicide,” the father said.

With ANI inputs