Home / India News / Kerala single day coronavirus count crosses 1,000 for first time

Kerala single day coronavirus count crosses 1,000 for first time

In view of rising cases, the government has also tweaked its discharge norms. For discharge, antigen tests will be sufficient and the patient won’t have to wait for time-consuming RT-PCR tests.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
With 1,038 fresh cases, total went up to 15,032.
With 1,038 fresh cases, total went up to 15,032.(HT Photo)
         

With 1,038 fresh coronavirus cases, highest single day count since the outbreak began, Kerala on Wednesday decided to tighten vigil and increase more beds, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. But he said the state’s situation is better when comparing to other states.

“In India there are 864 cases per million people while in Kerala it is 419 only. The state’s fatality rate is 0.31 % while national average is 2.41%. The state’ situation is better, still some people can’t digest it,” he said chiding opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who had blamed the government saying it was more interested in records. He said he was forced to list out the state’s records due to criticism from certain quarters.

With 1,038 fresh cases, total went up to 15,032. Among this, 8,818 are actives case and 6,164 have recovered. With two more deaths, toll went up to 47. As cases increased many areas in Kochi and other places were put under triple lockdown, he said adding 267 health workers were infected in the state so far. Among the total, 65 per cent are locally-transmitted cases while in worst-hit Thiruvananthapuram it is 94%, he said.

In view of rising cases, the government has also tweaked its discharge norms. For discharge, antigen tests will be sufficient and the patient won’t have to wait for time-consuming RT-PCR tests. Similarly, the government has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for returning migrant workers. The CM said it was duty of the employer to ensure this.

In letter to PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple his elected govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Pakistan govt moves Islamabad HC to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi key to Cong govt in Rajasthan
Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath
