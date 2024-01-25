Kerala sports summit attracts huge investments to build sports economy

The first-of-its-kind initiative, arguably in the entire country, aims to create a sports economy and nurture future sporting stars, with the goal of attracting an investment of ₹5,000 crore to Kerala, officials said. HT Image

"Our idea is to create a sports economy and develop players at the grassroots level by establishing training grounds and playgrounds at the Panchayat level, and to attract international expertise and investment to the state," Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told PTI.

According to the minister, Kerala has huge potential for sports development due to its genuine interest in sporting events.

"On the first day of ISSK itself, we secured ₹1,700 crore worth of investment in the field of sports," Abdurahiman said.

The state is also exploring the possibilities of sports tourism through the summit. "We have immense potential in water sports development, given our 596 km long coastline," the Minister said.

He said that the government aims to create 10,000 jobs per year in the field of sports and is initiating the Kerala Institute of Sports at Calicut University, where sports courses will be offered.

"When a child shows talent in a particular sport, we need to provide opportunities for them to pursue it at a higher level. So, from primary to postgraduate levels, sports courses will be available," the Minister explained.

He also said that Kerala needs more trainers, and special courses will be offered for them. "ISSK aims to incorporate modern technology into sports training, which is readily available abroad, for effective integration," Abdurahiman said.

He said the Kerala government has already heavily invested in sports over the last seven years, with the idea being to implement 1,000 projects, one per Panchayat, for sports development.

Alenjandro Diaz De La Rosa, Manager of PA Team Soccer SL, Spain, who previously worked at Real Madrid, said that India needs to provide more time for players and coaches to reach international standards.

"Changes won't occur overnight. We need to give them time and proper training. I'm confident that with the potential India and Kerala possess, they can excel in any sport. We're delighted to collaborate with Kerala for football development here," De La Rosa said.

Officials said the four-day ISSK has become a place where sports entrepreneurs, investors, equipment makers, and fans come together to share ideas and work together for the future.

The summit also includes various sports events. Additionally, there are many seminars covering topics like the sports economy, AI in sports, eSports, technology, indigenous sports, and tourism, among others.

These seminars aim to discuss and promote different aspects of sports and its development, officials added.