Kerala sportsperson raped over 2 years; over 60 allegedly involved, including coaches; 6 held: Report

The police in Kerala on Friday said they have filed four FIRs and arrested six people for allegedly raping a girl multiple times over the course of two years in Pathanamthitta, a case in which over 60 people are suspected to be involved. The girl turned 18 two months ago, reports said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The girl, who turned 18 two months ago, alleged she has been subjected to rape multiple times since the age of 16, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Friday.

The issue reportedly came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

Kerala Police said five persons were arrested in connection with two FIRs filed by the police, while another person was already in jail in connection with a separate case.

Coaches, classmates involved: Report

According to Pathanamthitta child welfare committee chairman Rajeev N, cited in a Times of India report, the teenager first opened up about the sexual abuse at a school counselling session, post which a police case was registered after the intervention of the child welfare committee who were contacted by the counsellors.

The girl, reportedly a sportsperson, was allegedly abused at multiple places in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, including at sports camps by coaches, classmates, and local residents.

The girl does not have a personal phone and used her father's mobile to save the numbers of around 40 people who had abused her, the report quoted police.

The child welfare committee members reportedly took the girl for counselling with a psychologist to ensure that the accusations were genuine. After realising that the case was “unusual”, the police was informed, the child welfare committee chairman said.

Cases have been under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of criminal law in the matter at various police stations in the district.