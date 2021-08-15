Kerala starts mass vaccination drive amid Covid spike

The Kerala government Saturday started a mass Covid-19 vaccination programme in a bid to reduce caseload in the state, following a meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s visit on Monday to review the situation in the state.

After the state’s containment measures failed to yield desired results, the government decided that maximum inoculations are the only way to reduce caseload and has approached the Centre for uninterrupted supply, according to a senior health ministry official.

The district collectors have been asked to supervise the special drive, and at least 500k vaccines will be administered a day. The state has a stock of 1.5 million doses as of now, and expects another million in a couple of days, the official said. Recipients can avail themselves through spot registration or online booking.

The government has also made permission mandatory for all public activities during the ongoing Onam season -- Thiru Onam falls next Sunday (Aug 21). Many experts have warned the state that there can be a surge of Covid cases after Onam, so the government has tightened restrictions. In the prevailing situation, the festival will be subdued as the government banned mass gatherings and feasts.

The union health minister will reach the state capital on Monday and scheduled a meeting with the CM and health minister Veena George later in the day. He will be accompanied by union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, National Centre for Disease Control director Sujit Singh and other experts.

Meanwhile, the state reported 19,451 positive cases with a test positivity rate of 13.91 per cent after 1,39, 223 samples were tested on Saturday, according to the state health ministry. It also reported 105 deaths taking total fatalities to 18,499. Malappuram remained on top with 2,953 cases followed by Thrissur district at 2,459. Four districts reported more than 2,000 new cases. The active case also rose to 180,240. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 38,677 new cases and 478 deaths. The current caseload is 383,673.