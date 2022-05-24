In Kerala student's dowry death, husband gets 10 yr jail term, 12.5 lakh fine

A Kerala court on Tuesday handed down a 10-year jail term to the husband of Vismaya, a 23-year-old Ayurveda student who died by suicide last June, after it found him guilty on May 23 of harassing her for dowry and pushing her to take her life. The husband - S Kiran Kumar - has also been sentenced to seven years for demanding and taking dowry, PTI said. The sentences will run concurrently and he was also fined ₹12.55 lakh; ₹2 lakh is to be paid to Vismaya's parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special Public Prosecutor G Mohanraj told PTI he was satisfied; he had sought maximum punishment so the case could be a deterrent. The husband's lawyers sought compassion citing his status as the sole earner and his parents age.

Vismaya's mother indicated she was not happy as she had expected a life sentence. She said she did not believe her daughter had received justice.

Vismaya's father differed; per PTI he said he had been satisfied with the punishment and that his daughter had, in fact, seen justice.

On the question of appealing to increase the sentence, the mother and father said they would consult with the special prosecutor before taking any steps.

Kiran Kumar was convicted by the court - on charges relating to dowry death, cruelty towards women, and abetment to suicide - on Monday. Dowry death carries a maximum of life in prison, while the other two stop at 10 years in jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was the lone accused after his parents were cleared. Vismaya - a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student- was found dead at her home.

Kumar and Vismaya were married in 2020. Kumar was an assistant motor vehicles inspector but was dismissed after his arrest in June 2021.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in March.

READ: Husband found guilty in Kerala dowry death case

Vismaya’s family said their daughter was harassed over a car gifted to her. They said Kumar told her he was entitled to a luxury car and theirs was only worth ₹10 lakh. He also complained frequently about the low mileage of the vehicle.

The parents also said they gifted Vismaya over 100 sovereigns of gold and an acre land, among other things, but her husband wanted more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The guilty should be given maximum punishment. No other daughter should go through such a fate. We hope the verdict will give a strong message against social evil like dowry," Vismaya’s mother, Sajitha, said on Monday.

Before her death by suicide, Vismaya had sent photos of injury marks and scars she allegedly suffered at the hands of her husband, her parents claimed.

The case had prompted widespread outrage in the state. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was among those who visited the woman’s family.

With input from PTI

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail