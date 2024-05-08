Kerala TV journalist killed in elephant attack while shooting herd crossing river

A video journalist working with a Malayalam television news channel was killed in a wild elephant attack while filming a herd crossing a river in Kottekkad area in Kerala’s Palakkad district early Wednesday. AV Mukesh. (File)

The deceased was identified as AV Mukesh (34) who worked as a cameraman in the Palakkad bureau of Mathrubhumi News.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the TV network, Mukesh was rushed to the Palakkad district hospital after sustaining injuries in the tusker attack, but he could not be saved.

He was a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district and is survived by his wife Tisha.

Before his stint in Palakkad, Mukesh also worked in the Delhi bureau of the TV channel, it said.

Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran paid condolences to Mukesh’s family and termed his death “extremely saddening.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, ministers M B Rajesh, Saji Cheriyan and others also condoled the demise of the video journalist.