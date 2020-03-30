Kerala tycoon donates palatial house, to be turned into Covid-19 hospital

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:09 IST

A non-resident Indian businessman in Kerala has donated his 9000 sq feet palatial home in Thrissur to be converted into an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients. Dubai-based entrepreneur Sohan Roy, who turned 53 on Monday, said it was his best birthday gift to his state which is struggling to find space to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

On Monday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state went up to 234 and those under observation crossed 1.50 lakh.

“The majority of the world is in the clutches of the pandemic and Kerala has its own share. The state urgently needs more isolation wards and ventilators. So I feel it is my duty to help my state,” the tycoon said.

He owns the Aries Group of companies which has a presence in 16 countries.

He said his 9000 square feet house in Desamangalam in Thrissur can accommodate many infected people. He said he will also donate at least 10 ventilators to the 10 worst affected districts.

“Many such houses are locked up. If people provide these houses the government can convert them into good isolation wards and hospitals. No doubt the state will have to gear up now,” he said adding his action may encourage other NRIs who own many locked-up homes in the state.