Kerala: UDF refuses to join LDF’s stir against Centre in Delhi

Kochi: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday turned down the invitation of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala to participate in a joint protest in Delhi on February 8 against the Centre’s alleged neglect of the state and its development projects. Leader of the opposition V D Satheesan with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (HT Photo)

Leader of the opposition V D Satheesan said, the UDF leadership met on Thursday to discuss whether to attend the protest scheduled to be led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with LDF MLAs, MPs, and ministers. The leadership unanimously decided not to participate in the strike.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The decision comes days after the CM held talks with Satheesan and deputy leader of opposition and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty to explain the state’s financial crisis on account of the Centre’s alleged interference.

Satheesan said, the Centre’s neglect of the state is only one of the reasons behind the crisis in the state.

“There are problems on the part of the state government including mismanagement in tax administration. These issues were pointed out by the opposition in the form of two white papers. The UDF suspects that there are political motives behind calling the opposition for talks when Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and not when these issues were first raised,” Satheesan wrote to the CM relaying the UDF’s decision.

“The main reasons for the fiscal crisis are the failures in reforming the tax administration system in line with GST, loss of revenue from the IGST pool and failure to collect tax from gold and bars. Corruption and embezzlement in the name of mega projects have further added to the financial crisis,” the letter further read.

Earlier this week, LDF convenor EP Jayarajan requested the Congress and other UDF partners to participate in the strike to send the message that the Centre was unconstitutionally interfering in the state’s finances and halting its path of development.