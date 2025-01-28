Kerala: Wayanad's ‘man-eater’ tiger killed, remains of victim found in its stomach

A 'man-eater' tiger responsible for the death of a woman two days ago was found dead in Kerala's Wayanad district on Monday. According to forest officials, an autopsy revealed the presence of the victim's hair, clothing, and earrings in the tiger's stomach, news agency PTI reported. The woman was attacked by 'man-eater' tiger while collecting coffee beans on a plantation near the forest edge. (Pic used for representation)(Pixabay)

The woman was attacked while collecting coffee beans on a plantation near the forest edge.

The female tiger, believed to be around four to five years old, was tracked by a team of wildlife officials early Monday morning. It was later discovered lifeless behind a house in Pilakavu, a residential area, after sunrise.

“It is sad to say. The hair, dress and two earrings of the deceased woman were found when its intestine was examined. So, we can say without any doubt that it was the same tiger,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The woman's death sparked widespread protests in the region, leading the state government to declare the tiger a 'man-eater' on Sunday and authorise its culling.

What did the post-mortem report say?

After conducting a post-mortem on the tiger's carcass, chief wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan stated that its death was likely caused by four fresh wounds on its neck. He suggested these injuries might have resulted from a territorial fight with another big cat after it retreated deeper into the forest when the search for it intensified on Sunday.

The post-mortem was conducted by an expert panel of doctors, following protocol with the presence of public representatives and police personnel. Officials confirmed it was the same tiger responsible for mauling a woman named Radha in the Pancharakolli area on Saturday, as her hair, clothing, and earrings were found in its stomach.

A special wildlife team, led by chief veterinary surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah, had conducted a round-the-clock search for the tiger. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Northern Circle, K S Deepa, mentioned that an attempt was made to tranquillise the animal in the early hours of Monday, but it was unsuccessful due to poor visibility at night. Later, the tiger was found dead in the Pilakavu area.

Zachariah added that the tiger likely reached the area after sustaining injuries in a fight within the forest. “There were both fresh and old wounds on its body. There is a strong possibility that it had a fierce fight with other tigers,” he said. He also clarified that the inability to tranquilize the animal was due to nighttime conditions, despite hours of tracking.

Search mission for big cat to continue

Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran, addressing reporters in Kozhikode, called the tiger's death a relief for high-range residents, especially in Pancharakolli, and congratulated wildlife officials for their risky efforts in capturing the animal.

He confirmed that despite the tiger’s death, search operations would continue in Wayanad, focusing on areas where tiger presence is suspected. A high-level meeting decided to extend the search until Thursday, dividing the north and south forest divisions into six zones.

The minister also announced measures to monitor wildlife movement, such as clearing undergrowth, erecting solar fencing in fringe areas, and installing 1,000 cameras.

(With PTI inputs)