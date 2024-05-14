Kerala weather updates: IMD issues orange, yellow rainfall alerts

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in two out of the 14 districts in Kerala amid heavy rains on Tuesday. The orange alert was issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Apart from this, the weather department also issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the southern state on Tuesday. Kerala witnesses frequent showers of rain.(HT File)

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a rough sea alert for the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast for the day. It urged fishermen and residents of coastal areas to exercise vigilance in light of these rough sea conditions and avoid trips to the beach.

Apart from this, the national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The weather department predicted clear skies for the day. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on 16 May 2024. Heat waves were also predicted in isolated/some pockets over Konkan on the 14th and 15th, over West Rajasthan during the 15th-18th, over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, south Haryana, and Bihar during the 16th-18th, and over north Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on the 17th and 18th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal are very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) on 14th May 2024, the weather department said.

A hailstorm is likely in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada, with squalls (50-60 kmph) on 14th May, 2024, the weather department added.

Unseasonal showers accompanied by dust storms were witnessed in multiple parts of Gujarat and Mumbai on Monday. The meteorological department has forecast light rainfall with thunderstorms in several districts of Gujarat for the next three days. The state agriculture department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops.

In Mumbai, rains and gusty winds hit parts of the city including its neighbouring metropolitan areas on Monday, disrupting metro and local train services. Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations while suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds. Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily suspended due to low visibility.

