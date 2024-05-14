Mumbai man captures timelapse of terrifying dust storm at airport. Watch

A video capturing the devastating dust storm that ravaged the city of Mumbai on May 13 was shared on social media. The timelapse footage, taken at the airport, depicts the sky engulfed in a dense sheet of grey. The image shows Mumbai Airport engulfed in a dust storm. (X/@pranavkelkar)

“Sandstorm in Mumbai 13.05.24,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the multiple aircraft standing still on the runway, with a few ground staff moving around. In a matter of moments, the entire area is swallowed by dust, obscuring the view. Gradually, as the clip progresses, the sky starts to regain its clarity.

Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily suspended during the incident. Metro and train services between several stations were also disrupted due to the bad weather conditions.

Take a look at the viral video of the dust storm:

Mumbai witnessed the first rains of the season on May 13, along with a massive dust storm that left a trail of destruction. Amid the meteorological hazard, a horrifying incident unfolded when a 70-metre billboard in Mumbai's Ghatkopar crashed during the thunderstorm. Nearly 14 people died and 74 were injured after the illegal hoarding fell on a petrol pump.

According to the BMC, permission was not taken for putting up the billboard. Mumbai Police has registered a case against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others following the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident.

What caused the bad weather conditions?

As per reports, Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD, said that a trough over Madhya Maharashtra was the reason behind this unusual dust storm and rain.