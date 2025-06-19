Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Kerala woman dies by suicide after male friend subjected to 'mob trial'; PFI-linked workers arrested

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 09:26 PM IST

The police have arrested three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

A woman in Kerala's Kannur district died by suicide after she was allegedly publicly humiliated by a group of men, news agency PTI reported, citing the police on Thursday.

The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at her home on Tuesday. (Image for representation)
The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at her home on Tuesday. (Image for representation)

The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at her home on Tuesday. The police have arrested three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the case.

According to the police, the woman was deeply disturbed after a group of men confronted her in public and allegedly subjected her male friend to a "mob trial" on Sunday evening.

The group allegedly questioned the woman and her friend near a mosque. They also assaulted the man and detained him for several hours. They also took away his mobile phone and tablet and summoned his family members to an SDPI office before releasing.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the woman was one of the relatives of one of the arrested people.

“She happened to be a relative of one of the arrested people. The gang questioned the woman and her friend, summoned the woman’s family and insulted her,” the newspaper quoted Pinarayi Station House Officer Inspector Bavish V S as saying.

Earlier this month, a man in Kerala's Malappuram was arrested for allegedly torturing his 25-year-old wife and abetting her suicide. The woman was found dead at her home last week.

The couple tied the knot in an arranged marriage in May 2023. The husband, working as a male nurse, allegedly insulted his wife on a daily basis and would tell her that she was not beautiful. Her family alleged that he would humiliate her for not getting a job and also beat her up.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kerala woman dies by suicide after male friend subjected to 'mob trial'; PFI-linked workers arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On