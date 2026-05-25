Thiruvananthapuram A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her marital home in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, while the deceased’s family alleged prolonged domestic abuse and mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry, police said on Sunday.

Kerala woman dies day after suicide bid, family alleges abuse by in-laws

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An inspector at the Vidyanagar police station, where the first information report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, told HT that the incident was reported late on Saturday in Panalam, and the husband has been detained and will be arrested soon.

“The woman’s family alleged that she was being mentally harassed over dowry and other matters by her husband and mother-in-law. On Saturday, she was physically assaulted by her husband and her phone was snatched away when she tried to contact her family,” the officer said.

“Later, the woman went to the neighbour’s house and managed to call her family, who agreed to come. After her brother and other family members arrived, an argument ensued between the two families. In between, the woman quickly went inside and drank a form of cleaning agent which is highly toxic. She drank the liquid in front of her brother and husband,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Though the woman was rushed to a nearby government hospital, her condition became critical. She died early on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the woman was rushed to a nearby government hospital, her condition became critical. She died early on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The couple, according to the police, married just over a year ago and have a two-month-old child together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple, according to the police, married just over a year ago and have a two-month-old child together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Based on the brother’s complaint, we have detained the 27-year-old husband. He will be formally arrested. Based on further information, we will question the mother-in-law too,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on the brother’s complaint, we have detained the 27-year-old husband. He will be formally arrested. Based on further information, we will question the mother-in-law too,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Vidyanagar police booked the husband on charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty against a woman by her in-laws under the section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vidyanagar police booked the husband on charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty against a woman by her in-laws under the section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less

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