 Kerala woman failed to meet husband before his death after cancellations of Air India Express flight to Oman | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala woman failed to meet husband before his death after cancellations of Air India Express flight to Oman

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
May 15, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The family said it would move legally against AIE as the airline deserved to provide them an explanation after Rajesh’s death.

A 40-year-old Kerala man, whose wife’s attempts to visit him in Oman was disrupted twice due to the flash strike by Air India Express (AIE) employees last week, passed away after being hospitalised for cardiac ailments on Monday, the family said.

The woman’s husband was admitted to the ICU following cardiac issues on May 8. (PTI)
The woman’s husband was admitted to the ICU following cardiac issues on May 8. (PTI)

Amrita C, 24, was unable to travel to Muscat in Oman on May 8, where her husband Nambi Rajesh was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital following cardiac issues, after her 8.30 am AIE flight from Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled due to shortage of cabin crew members. Subsequently, after much persuasion by Amrita and her mother Chitra citing her husband’s critical condition, the airline rescheduled the ticket to the same flight the next day. However, the flight on May 9 also got cancelled due to the flash strike.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Amrita’s uncle Rajan, who drives an autorickshaw in Thiruvananthapuram, told HT over phone, “We were all extremely distraught when the flight was cancelled for the second time. Rajesh was all alone in Muscat when he was admitted to the hospital and Amrita really wanted to be with him. After that, there was no other alternative but to cancel the ticket and get the refund. We tried for tickets through other airlines too, but we didn’t get any due to massive demand.”

Afterwards, the family spoke to Rajesh on phone when his condition improved in the hospital.

Speaking to HT, Amrita said, “He sounded okay at the time and said he would fly to Kerala soon. He spent three days in the hospital ICU and got discharged on May 11. He told me that he felt fine, but my concern was that he was alone where he lived. The last I spoke to him was on Sunday night when he told me he had booked a ticket to Kerala on May 16. But he couldn’t return.”

The family said Rajesh, who was working in Muscat for the past eight years as an IT manager in a school, died on Monday as a result of a cardiac arrest. “He was alone there and so must have been mentally distraught. He had no major health concerns at all. If Amrita was able to travel to Muscat on the AIE flight, she could have helped him and he wouldn’t have died,” said Rajan.

The family said it would move legally against AIE as the airline deserved to provide them an explanation after Rajesh’s death.

“Amrita’s mother sent a text message to the airline manager at Thiruvananthapuram airport following Rajesh’s death. But there has been no response yet. We are also yet to get the refund for the cancelled ticket,” said Rajan. He said the mortal remains of Rajesh are expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday.

Officials of Air India Express were unavailable for comment.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

News / India News / Kerala woman failed to meet husband before his death after cancellations of Air India Express flight to Oman

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On