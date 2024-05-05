Kerala woman sent to 14-day judicial custody

A 23-year-old woman, who allegedly killed her newborn son and threw him onto the road from her apartment in Kochi in Kerala, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court on Saturday, according to the police. While checking the CCTV visuals of the apartment, the police officers saw a bag, allegedly containing the body of a newborn, falling on the road from above, as if being hurled from the top floor of the complex. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Senior officer of the Ernakulam South police station said: “The accused is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi due to post-pregnancy issues. She had not consulted any doctor during the entire period of her pregnancy and therefore naturally has some health issues. We will seek her custody after she gets discharged.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Friday morning, the locals found the body of a newborn in an e-commerce delivery bag on the road in front of an apartment in an upscale neighbourhood of Kochi. They later informed the police.

While checking the CCTV visuals of the apartment, the police officers saw a bag, allegedly containing the body of a newborn, falling on the road from above, as if being hurled from the top floor of the complex, the police said, adding that after scanning the QR code on the e-commerce delivery bag, the police found the address.

The officer said, “The woman, who is unmarried, said that she delivered the child in the washroom early on Friday. The woman’s parents, who also lived in that flat, apparently did not know about her pregnancy. We understand that the woman did not have much contact with her parents though they stayed together. Also, the accused covered the baby’s mouth with a cloth to prevent him from crying.”

“The child’s death was likely due to a combination of both suffocation as well as from the impact of being flung on the road. We have filed a case of murder against the woman,” he added.

Though it was earlier reported in some sections of the local media that the woman is a rape survivor, the police denied it.

“From her statement, she said she was in a consensual relationship with a man. She has not given any statement against him so far so we are not probing his whereabouts at this stage. But we will do so later,” he said.

There are no other accused in the case at this stage, the police added.