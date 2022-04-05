Home / India News / Kerala: CAT stays elevation of forest officer facing probe in tree-felling case
india news

Kerala: CAT stays elevation of forest officer facing probe in tree-felling case

The then CCF, south zone P K Kesavan had pointed towards Sajan for “gross negligence and misuse of power” in connection with the Wayanad tree felling case
Wayanad tree-felling incident came to light in June last year after the state forest department seized a truckload of rosewood from Ernakulam district. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Wayanad tree-felling incident came to light in June last year after the state forest department seized a truckload of rosewood from Ernakulam district. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday stayed the appointment of Indian Forest Service Officer N T Sajan, whose name cropped up in the Wayanad tree-felling case, as the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) south zone, according to officials.

Wayanad tree-felling incident came to light in June last year after the state forest department seized a truckload of rosewood from Ernakulam district. Later, the forest department found that the trees were axed by misusing an October 2020 order that permitted cutting trees on land assigned under the Kerala Land Assignment Act. Smugglers misused the order to cut trees from private and forest land. Trees worth 50 crore were cut in Mutttil in Wayanad alone.

Five arrests were made when case erupted, including three brothers Roji Agustine, Anto Agustine and Josekutty Agustine, all timber merchants and two their aides.

The then CCF, south zone P K Kesavan had pointed towards Sajan for “gross negligence and misuse of power”. He, however, escaped with a mere transfer from Kozhikode to Kollam.

Later, the government appointed a special investigation team under additional DGP S Sreejith to probe the case, which has failed headway.

Though Sajan’s elevation raised eyebrows, state forest minister A K Saseendran on Sunday brushed them aside, saying it was a routine round of promotion.

One of the aggrieved forest officials who was superseded, Sanjayan Kumar had moved the CAT on Saturdayquestioning Sajan’s elevation over him.

There were also allegations that some of the upright officers like D K Vinod Kumar, divisional forest officer Dhanesh Kumar and range officer M K Sameer, who helped unravel the Wayanad tree felling case were shifted to insignificant posts to weaken the case.

After the case, many similar incidents were reported from other districts and 54 cases were registered and the role of some forest officials also cropped up. Then Union environment minister Prakash Javedkar had also sought a report from the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out