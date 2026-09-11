Kochi, Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Friday said the KSEB is working hard to tide over the power shortage in the state and the opposition should not blame the present government, as lapses during their tenure had also contributed to the current situation. Keralam trying hard to tide over power shortage, says Minister Joseph

Speaking to reporters here, Joseph said the state was facing a severe power shortage as electricity demand had increased by more than 1,000 MW compared to the same period last year, while power generation had declined.

He said that there are situations where power restrictions must be enforced multiple times.

Joseph said that he held a special discussion with the Kerala State Electricity Board chairman and board members about the crisis.

"It is not enough to adjust power cut schedules for just one single time slot because there is a severe power shortage. Compared to the same period last year, there is an additional demand of over 1,000 MW. That is the main issue," he said.

Joseph said increased use of air conditioners and fans, along with the growing number of electric vehicles, had contributed to the rise in consumption.

Peak hours had also shifted towards late night as people charge their electric vehicles after returning from work and other activities, he said.

"Consumption has increased, while generation has decreased. There is also a coal shortage, which is why we, along with all other states, received a letter from the central government regarding this," the minister said.

He said the state could not immediately enter into long-term power purchase agreements, as such contracts require tenders, participation by eligible suppliers, regulatory approval, and several months to finalise.

KSEB was also unable to secure sufficient power through short-term purchases in the day-ahead and real-time markets, he said.

"There is no availability in those markets either. Since power generation has fallen and demand has surged nationwide, supply has dropped. According to demand-supply theory, when demand rises and supply falls, prices skyrocket," Joseph said.

He said power was available at lower rates during the day due to solar generation, but the state did not currently have adequate infrastructure to store solar power for use at night.

Projects were underway to establish power storage facilities at Mylatti and Mulleria in Kasaragod, Sreekandapuram in Kannur, Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram, and Areekode in Malappuram, he said.

"Work on a 500 MW Battery Energy Storage System project at Brahmapuram in Ernakulam district would begin once the land was cleared," Joseph said.

He said the state generated only around 25 per cent of its electricity requirement internally and had not been able to launch a major power project since the Idukki project.

"Hydroelectric power is our primary source, but we are unable to start new hydroelectric projects," he said.

Joseph said the state also faced difficulties in pursuing nuclear power projects despite suggestions from the Centre to explore that option.

He said a 25-year power purchase agreement signed during the tenure of former Electricity Minister Aryadan Muhammed to procure 465 MW at ₹4.29 per unit was cancelled during the previous government's tenure.

Efforts were now under way in the Supreme Court to restore the contract, he said.

"When Keralam officially withdrew from the agreement, the power supply companies began selling that power to other states and agencies at higher prices instead of giving it to us at ₹4.29," Joseph said.

He said the state was currently experiencing the impact of losing the 465 MW supply secured under the agreement.

Responding to criticism from the former electricity minister, Joseph said the cancellation of the agreement was a mistake made during the previous government's tenure.

"I am very grateful that he admits the mistake made during his time. Cancellation of the contract that provided power at ₹4.29 happened during his term," he said.

Joseph said the state government could have intervened under Section 108 of the Electricity Act after the Regulatory Commission cancelled the agreement, but the intervention came only six months later.

He also said the state had borrowed 530 MW of power during March and April to meet peak summer demand and was now repaying it.

A portion of the borrowed power would be repaid by mid-September, while the full repayment would be completed by September 30, he said.

He said several power generation projects could not be completed, and the current government has initiated steps to overcome the legal hurdles affecting them.

Joseph said the current crisis could not be resolved overnight and appealed to the public to cooperate with the government's efforts.

"I reiterate: miracles cannot be performed in this sector. We are ready to buy power from wherever it is available at an allowable, fixed price. We are exploring all possibilities," he said.

Asked whether power restrictions would continue through this month, Joseph said he was not giving a specific date and noted the possibility of more rainfall.

He also said processes for entering into new power purchase contracts were progressing.

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