Kerala’s Covid-19 woes continue, 13k new cases

Kerala has again bucked the national trend, reporting 13,773 new cases on Thursday with a high test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.95, according to the data released by the state health ministry. The state also reported 87 deaths, taking total fatalities to 15,025.

In last 24 hours, the country reported 41,806 new cases with a TPR below 3 per cent. The state has been contributing the highest number of cases since June 15. In last one week, average cases in the state were 12,000 and TPR 10.2, almost one-third of the total caseload of the country, statistics show. The state’s contribution to the national numbers has risen steadily even as the national numbers started to slide two months ago. The state’s different virus pattern and slow progression rate have baffled medical experts. “It has to be studied well. We need an in-depth scientific study,” said public health expert Dr N M Arun.

Among the infected are 57 health workers. Though most of them had two doses of vaccine, many workers are getting infected for the second and third time. Malappuram district topped with 1,917 cases. In last 24 hours, 125, 742 samples were tested.

What really worries experts is that the virus wave shows no sign of downward trend and curve refuses to flatten. During the first wave, it came down quickly but in the second wave recovery is prolonging, data shows. But state health minister Veena George said slow progression was expected and there is no need to panic.

“We have noticed that many are getting infected in their homes these days. Home quarantine is allowed for those who have private washrooms. But in many cases, they use common family facilities, infecting other members also,” she said, adding that many patients prefer home isolation and it is another reason for rise in cases.

Health workers admitted that in rural areas many jump home quarantine and infect family members easily. But it is true there are no signs of overcrowding or panic in hospitals. Some of the temporary first line treatment centres were closed down for want of patients and there is no shortage of oxygen also.