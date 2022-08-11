Home / India News / Keshav Maurya new leader of house in UP Legislative Council

Keshav Maurya new leader of house in UP Legislative Council

india news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the responsibility of the leader of the House in state Legislative Council, officials said here on Wednesday
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya with BJP leaders and supporters participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya with BJP leaders and supporters participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the responsibility of the leader of the House in state Legislative Council, officials said here on Wednesday. Maurya will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who resigned from the post on August 9, the officials added.

“Congratulations to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on becoming the Leader of the House in the Legislative Council,” Singh said in a tweet.

The move is being seen as an  attempt to lift the political stature of Maurya, who was brought to the Upper House after he lost his Sirathu assembly seat to Samajwadi Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out