Key accused in Patiala clashes among 6 arrested

Patiala: Punjab Police on Sunday arrested six people in connection with the clash between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29, a senior police officer said.

The main conspirator was identified by police as Barjinder Singh Parwana (38). He was presented before a court on which sent him to 4-day police remand.

Two groups had clashed on Friday over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

With the arrest of six more people, the number of accused under arrest so far reached nine, said police.

Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said: “Main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.” A resident of Rajpura, Parwana is accused of provoking people to move towards the Kali Devi Temple on Friday.

According to IG Chhina, Parwana is already facing four FIRs for attempt to murder, assault and charges under the Arms Act, among others.

A graduate who spent some time in Singapore in 2007-08, Parwana later set up his a Sikh seminary ‘Damdami Taksal Rajpura’, the IG said. He had also participated in the farmers’ protest against the three central farm laws.

Besides Parwana, Shiv Sena district president Shankar Bhardwaj and Ashwani Kumar Gaggi Pandit, who had allegedly put up provocative posts on social media in connection with the April 29 clash, were also arrested. The other persons named in the FIR are Shivdev, a resident of Bal Sikander village in Fatehgarh Sahib, Davinder Singh of Jind, Haryana, and Rajinder Singh of Samana.

According to the IG, 24 people were identified as accused in the clash. Police teams are presently holding searches to nab the remaining 15 accused.

He said police will submit the challan in the case in “record time” and will seek exemplary punishment for “anti-social elements”.

He also appealed to the media, especially electronic and social media handlers, to verify any news that disturbs law and order and peace before sharing it.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of policemen remained deployed near the Kali Devi Temple on Sunday.

Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney appealed to people not to share any objectionable videos or messages on social media which could lead to unrest in society and create conflict. She said information about such posts should be reported through direct message on the Twitter handle @DCPatialaPb and WhatsApp for taking suitable legal action in the matter. Sawhney further said peace committee meetings were being held in all the subdivisions of the district.

