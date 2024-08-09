Key Supreme Court hearing on NEET-PG 2024 today. What is the case?

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday seeking the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination. The plea argues that candidates have been assigned exam centres in cities that are difficult for them to reach and requires for the normalisation of scores. A bench chief CJI DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra allowed to hear the plea by lawyer Anas Tanwir.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the exam for 2,28,542 candidates in two shifts across 416 centres in 170 cities pan-India on August 11. The scores will be normalised.

Admit cards for the rescheduled exam were released on Thursday.

The NEET-PG, organised by NBEMS and its technical partner TCS, has faced several controversies. The exam was cancelled on June 22, just a day before it was originally scheduled. The fresh controversey is now over exam centres and normalisation of scores.

Opposition raised demands for nearer exam centres

In a letter, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged Union health minister J P Nadda on Thursday to authorise enough exam centres in every state for the NEET-PG 2024 on August 11 so that students do not have to travel thousands of kilometres and will be able to avoid the hassle of arranging affordable and safe accommodation.

Earlier, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also raised the issue of "impractical changes" in the examination centres of NEET-PG candidates from Kerala.

What NBEMS said on exam centre allotment?

NBEMS president Dr Abhijat Sheth said on Thursday that private entrepreneur institutes have been excluded from NEET-PG 2024 exam centres for better monitoring and to minimiwe the risk of malpractice. Centres identified as high-risk by TCS based on their audit have been removed from the list.

"We are relying on TCS iON centers and AICTE-affiliated institutes to conduct the exam this time for better supervision and to eliminate any possibility of malpractice. A few private centers have been included only in areas where TCS iON or AICTE-affiliated institutes are not available," Sheth said.

He also said that 90 per cent of students have been allotted exam centres within their home states, while the remaining have been assigned centers in nearby states due to limited testing seats in their own states.

"We have ensured that the students are issued exam centres in the same state as per their given address while filling up forms, to the best extent possible," Dr Sheth said.

How NBEMS defended two-shift exam decision?

NBEMS has decided to conduct the exam in two shifts, which will necessitate the normalisation of marks.

The decision to hold the exam in shifts is also aimed at reducing the distance students need to travel to reach their exam centers, Seth explained.

"Holding exams in shifts and normalising scores is a well-established and legitimate process in India. Prestigious institutions like IITs and AIIMS have been conducting exams in multiple shifts," Seth added.

Regarding the reassignment of exam centres on August 4, Dr Sheth said that this was due to the addition of new centres to minimise interstate travel for some candidates, following suggestions from the health ministry.