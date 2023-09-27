Khalistani Bhaggu Brar, son of Pak-based Rode, funding terror with impunity from Canada

The series of reports on the dossier put up by the Indian intelligence on pro-Khalistani terror activities from Canada has also exposed the extensive Pakistani link. Be it Arsh Dala, Parry Dulai, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, or Gurjeet Singh Cheema – all have either been closely associated with or, at some point in time, took help from Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based Khalistani separatist who currently heads the proscribed terror outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), for their terror activities from Canadian soil. While Arsh Dala has been closely associated with Rode, Parry Dulai and Cheema allegedly played a role in sourcing a weapon consignment from across the border in May 2017 for ISYF module members with the help of the Pak-based terrorist.

Pro-Khalistani elements protest in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada.(File photo / AFP)

The dossier underscores the roles of key individuals, including Bhagat Singh Brar, son of Pak-based Rode, and Harpreet Singh in promoting extremist agendas and funding anti-India activities from their base in Canada.

Bhaggu Brar

Bhagat Singh Brar, alias Bhaggu Brar, a 45-year-old resident of Toronto and owner of a car rental company in Brampton, has emerged as a significant figure in the pro-Khalistani network in Canada. Brar, who holds a Canadian passport (No. BA-373465), is actively involved in promoting terrorist activities in Punjab. He frequently travels to Pakistan, where he provides funds to his father, Rode.

Bhaggu Brar has been a prominent presence at rallies and demonstrations in Toronto protesting against the Indian government.

He was a key speaker alongside Moninder Bual, Sukhminder Singh Hansra, and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) at an event where the Khalistan flag was raised in front of the Canadian Parliament on June 10, 2017. His visits to Pakistan, most recently in November 2016, have been marked by meetings with his father, with whom he collaborates on anti-India activities.

Brar has also been spearheading efforts to ban Indian officials from entering Gurdwaras in Ontario, Canada. His association with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) led to his inclusion on Canada's no-fly list, resulting in his denial of boarding at Vancouver International Airport on April 24, 2018.

Both Bhaggu Brar and Parry Dulai are accused of collaborating with Pakistan's ISI agency in planning an attack in India in May 2017.

The Canada-based Khalistani extremist has been actively involved in fundraising for terrorist attacks abroad. He is also implicated in promoting extremism, radicalizing youth, and facilitating attack planning, weapons procurement, and attacks in India.

Harpreet Singh

Harpreet Singh, originally from India and now residing in Brampton, Canada, has also been linked to pro-Khalistani activities. The intelligence dossier revealed that Singh, a truck driver by profession, moved to Canada with his family 18 years ago and had no prior criminal record in local police records.

In November 2018, Singh travelled to Pakistan as a leader of a Sikh Jatha during the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He served as a handler for Makhan Singh, alias Amli, in arranging the smuggling of weapon consignments from across the border in October 2020. His communication with Amli increased after an interview with Akal Channel in May 2020, where Singh expressed admiration for Amli's sacrifices for the Sikh Panth.

Singh also disclosed his frequent visits to Pakistan and close contact with Ranjit Singh, alias Neeta.

On October 2, 2020, Singh instructed Amli to collect a weapon consignment from near Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on October 3, 2020, leading to the apprehension of Amli and an associate, Davinder Singh, alias Happy, by a police party.

The revelations concerning Bhaggu Brar and Harpreet Singh's involvement in pro-Khalistani activities in Canada, along with their alleged connections to Pakistan-based militant networks, have raised serious concerns about the extent of external support for the Khalistan movement.

