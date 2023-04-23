Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh to join 9 aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail

Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab police on Sunday morning at Moga, is being brought to Assam under transit remand, officials aware of the development told HT. Nine associates and family members of Amritpal Singh are already lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail following their arrests over the past month. (AP)

The Waris Punjab De chief is being brought to Dibrugarh town in Assam where he is likely to be lodged in the district jail. Nine associates and family members of Singh are already lodged in the Dibrugarh jail following their arrests over the past month.

Officials said security in and around the jail has been beefed up in view of Singh’s arrival. Senior police and district officials are taking stock of the preparations. There are no details on whether Singh will be kept separately from his other associates.

Since last month Dibrugarh jail has been housing 9 associates of the Waris Punjab De leader. A close aide of Singh, Papalpreet Singh, who was arrested in Punjab’s Hoshiyarpur on April 10, was the last one to have been brought here.

On March 19, the first batch of four Amritpal Singh aides were brought to Dibrugarh and housed there. Two days later, his uncle Harjeet Singh and two others were also brought here. Later, Singh’s gunman Varinder Johal also joined them.

On Wednesday, five members of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) had arrived in Dibrugarh to interact with the nine jailed aides of Amritpal Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON