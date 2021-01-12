‘Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General; SC seeks affidavit

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a banned Khalistani organisation is extending support to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws of the government.

The comment was made by attorney general K K Venugopal during the hearing on the three farm laws, during which the bench stayed the implementation of the controversial laws.

Venugopal told the bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramanian that 'Khalistanis' have infiltrated into the ongoing farmers' protest, the bench asked him to file an affidavit in this regard.

"Laudably, the farmers have so far carried on the agitation peacefully and without any untoward incident. But it was pointed out in the course of hearing that a few persons who are not farmers have also joined, with a view to show solidarity with the farmers".

It said that an apprehension was expressed that the possibility of some persons creating trouble cannot be entirely ruled out. "In fact, a specific averment is made in an intervention application filed by one Indian Kisan Union, in...that an organisation by name 'Sikhs for Justice', which is banned for anti-India secessionist movement is financing the agitation. This averment is supported by the learned Attorney General also," it said.

"If there is an infiltration by a banned organization, and somebody is making an allegation here on record, you have to confirm it. You file an affidavit by tomorrow", Chief Justice Bobde told the AG.

The top law officer said that he will do so by Wednesday.

The apex court stayed the implementation of the three laws - the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act - against which farmers from all over the country have been protesting.

The bench also set up a four-member committee consisting of Bhartiya Kisan Union's HS Mann, Anil Ghanwat, president of Shetkeri Sangthana, Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati to help resolve the deadlock between the government and the farmers.