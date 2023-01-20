Kharge accuses BJP of ‘stealing’ 6 Congress governments, compares RSS with Taliban

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Thursday, accusing the ruling dispensation at the Centre of “stealing six Congress governments”.

Kharge accused the BJP of using central agencies to threaten and lure Congress leaders on to their side, drawing parallels between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Taliban.

The veteran Congress leader, in his address at Pathankot, claimed that the BJP is fixated only on winning elections, and not thinking or doing anything for the welfare of India’s citizens.

“They (BJP) have taken away many of our people by intimidation. They (BJP) have stolen six of our governments. They stole six states that gave us the mandate. They have the power and because the people elected the Congress and brought it, they sabotaged it and took the people away. Gave money to some, showed greed to some, took some under Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Central Vigilance Commission by threatening the people to make them switch sides. That is how they are ruling. And they will continue doing so,” Kharge said, adding that he is unsure whether to call the BJP “thieves” or “dacoits”.

He also slammed the BJP for allegedly not having discussions on matters related to the Parliament, and influencing the House with “excuses”.

“Whenever we take a stand in the Parliament on questions concerning the public, they influence the House by making some excuse. Lakhs of people from all walks of life are joining this Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP is nervous seeing the success of this yatra. Hence, BJP leaders keep saying something or the other against us. They do not have anything to do with the welfare of the people of the country. They are more focused only on how to win elections. They do not want to solve people’s problems,” he claimed.

Comparing the RSS and the Taliban in Afghanistan, he alleged that the former does not respect the Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru.

“There is no place for women in Manusmriti or RSS. Women are considered lowly. They are not allowed to learn. I read about how the Taliban was pressurising and harassing girls from pursuing studies. It was like that here earlier and is so now as well. The RSS and BJP are trying to do the same,” he added.