Kharge issues suspension of business notice for JPC probe over Adani Group allegations

The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday issued a suspension of business notice under Rule 267, urging for a discussion on forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged misconduct of the Adani Group. The winter session of Parliament has been scheduled from November 25 to December 20.

Rule 267 is part of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States which allows members to move for the suspension of rules to discuss urgent matters.

“I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)”, Kharge’s letter to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

“... of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 25th November 2024. That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged misconduct of the Adani Group, including: i. serious charges of corruption, bribery, and financial irregularities, with specific reference to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) tender, wherein the Adani Group reportedly paid bribes to state officials to secure lucrative Power Supply Agreements (PSAs), as per a U.S. court indictment”, the letter mentioned.

Kharge’s letter also said that there should be a discussion on the allegations of widespread stock manipulation, accounting fraud, exploitation of tax havens, and significant accumulation of debt by the Adani Group.

“... which have raised serious concerns about regulatory failures and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms; iii. grave concerns over the alignment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic moves with Adani’s international business expansion, raising questions about the potential misuse of state machinery to promote private interests at the cost of India’s global standing”, he wrote.

Kharge also pushed for a discussion on the erosion of India’s regulatory institutions, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“... and allegations of conflict of interest against its Chairperson Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch, further aggravating public mistrust”, he said.

“Finally, the role of a Central Government PSU - SECI in promoting business interests, facilitating corruption, and enabling the payment of bribes, which raises serious concerns about impropriety and demands urgent parliamentary scrutiny to ensure transparency, accountability, and the protection of public interest”, the letter stated.

