News / India News / 'Until I get…': Rahul Gandhi as Kharge launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' logo, tagline

‘Until I get…’: Rahul Gandhi as Kharge launches ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ logo, tagline

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the yatra will begin from Manipur's Imphal and will pass through 15 states of the country before concluding in Mumbai.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which is scheduled to start on January 14 from Manipur, will focus on basic social, political and economic issues of the country, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday. Kharge also launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra logo and tagline “Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"We are going to begin the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, this yatra will begin from Manipur's Imphal and will pass through 15 states of the country before concluding in Mumbai. This yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly seats," said the Congress president at a press conference.

Taking to social media X, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are coming back among our own people, against injustice and ego – by raising the slogan of justice.”

“I swear on this path of truth, the journey will continue until I get the right to justice,” Rahul Gandhi added sharing a video featuring the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him earlier.

The yatra will cover a distance of over 6,700 kilometres in 67 days, state Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur earlier said.

The yatra is expected to reach Chhattisgarh after February 16-17 and it will cover seven districts in five days in the state, where tribals comprise around 32 per cent of the population, Thakur said.

The Congress considers ‘satyagraha’ a strong weapon to fight for public rights and “Bharat Jodo Nyay Padayatra will prove to be the biggest and transformative satyagraha of the country since after independence”, he said.

According to political experts, the Congress looks to boost the morale of party workers in Chhattisgarh through the yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections since the party suffered a shock defeat in the recent assembly polls in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Chhattisgarh by winning 54 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35 seats, down from 68 in 2018. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had claimed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as transformative for politics as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

