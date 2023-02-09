Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament draws flak; 'When PM Modi wears...'

After Mahua Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag which was the eye of a storm in Parliament last year, now Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf which he wore on Wednesday is on the radar. Before PM Modi's speech, Parliament witnessed uproar with Kharge's demand of a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Adani scam to which BJP's Piyush Goyal said a JPC probe can't take place in individual cases. "Kharge ji is wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf today. Should we set up a joint committee to look into this as well? Where did he get the scarf, who gave it to him and how much did it cost?" Goyal said. While this led to an acrimonious exchange, the debate over Kharge's scarf caught up on social media as well.

Comparisons were drawn between Kharge's scarf and PM Modi's plastic recycled jacket that he wore on Wednesday. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said when PM Modi sends a green message of sustainable growth and environment, Kharge wore an expensive Louis Vuitton scarf worth ₹56,332. "Taste apna apna, message apna apna...not making any judgment," the BJP leader tweeted.

"There is no problem if they wear a Louis Vuitton scar or a Burberry t-shirt and speak about poverty. It is their mentality," Poonawalla added. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was criticised.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said, "If Congress President Kharge is wearing Louis Vuitton scarf so close to his heart, should we assume Congress has interests in LV? Crony Capitalism? Baat niklegi to door talak jaayegi…"

PM Modi's sadri jacket was presented to him but the Indian Oil Corporation during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday. The jacket is made of material recycled from plastic bottles. BJP MPs and leaders praised his move to 'walk the talk' and become the mascot of sustainable growth himself.

