Home / India News / PM Modi wears blue ‘sadri’ jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

PM Modi wears blue ‘sadri’ jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 01:48 PM IST

The jacket was presented to the prime minister by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a special jacket to Parliament - one made of material recycled from discarded plastic bottles, according to officials cited by news agency PTI. Modi was seen wearing the light-blue sleeveless 'sadri' jacket in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read| PM Modi says Budget has something for each section

The jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

At the event, Modi launched the 'unbottled' initiative and flagged the commerical roll-out of a twin-cooktop model of the the company's indoor solar cooking system.

During the event, he also received an Argentina football team jersey - with star striker Lionel Messi's name on the back. It was gifted by Pablo Gonzalez, the president of YPF - a majority state-owned Argentine energy company.

At the event the Prime Minister stressed that there is no better place than India to make energy sector investments. "The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition. The country which is also all set to become a developed nation, has unprecedented possibilities for the energy sector," he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi
narendra modi pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out