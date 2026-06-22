Khatu Shyam temple to get railway station named after it: Here's how it can improve connectivity

Addressing a function after flagging off the Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Khatipura station earlier on Sunday, June 21, Vaishnaw said land for the Khatu Shyam station project had already been identified and construction would be completed within 12 months. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a design image for the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji temple station at Sundarnagar in Sikar district, Rajasthan. (Photos: X/@RailMinIndia, utsav.gov.in)

He also unveiled the proposed design of the station.

Significance of the temple Between 50 and 60 lakh devotees visit the temple every year, Vaishnaw has said, with footfall climbing to 30-40 lakh during the 15-day Phalguna Mela alone. The Rajasthan tourism department describes the temple as one of the most important pilgrim destinations in the state.

The push for dedicated rail access dates to April 2023, when Saraswati, then a member of the Lok Sabha, met Vaishnaw and formally requested a new rail line from Ringas to Khatu Shyam Ji.

The temple, built in white Makrana marble, is dedicated to Barbarika — grandson of the Pandava Bhima — who, according to Hindu mythology, is worshipped here as a manifestation of Lord Krishna. The temple's large prayer hall is surrounded by walls depicting painted scenes from religious epics, while the shutters of the sanctum sanctorum are covered in silver sheeting.

Adjacent to the temple is the Shyam Kund, a holy pond from which, per belief, Barbarika's head was retrieved, and where a ritual dip during the Phalguna Mela is considered especially auspicious, according to Rajasthan Tourism.

Currently, pilgrims travelling by rail must alight at Ringas Junction — served by trains from Delhi and Jaipur — and arrange onward road transport. Those travelling by air use the airport in state capital Jaipur, about 80 km away by road. Directly by road, the temple is accessible via the Jaipur-Sikar Road and NH-11, with state-run and private buses connecting Khatu (also spelt Khatoo) town with major cities, and auto-rickshaws available from the bus stand for the final stretch.

Vaishnaw's announcements came on the same day he and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Khatipura station and inaugurated the Khatipura Mega Coaching Terminal, built at a cost of ₹205 crore with capacity to handle maintenance of approximately 450 trains per month.