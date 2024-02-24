Salman Khurshid’s appeal for ‘support’ in his old seat sparks new Congress buzz

Lucknow/New Delhi Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is a part of the party’s panel formed to hold seat-sharing discussions with allies, on Friday appealed to the voters of the Farrukhabad to “support him” -- a day after the seat was allotted to the Samajwadi Party (SP) as part of the seat-sharing deal between the INDIA bloc constituents. Congress leader Salman Khurshid said his social media post should not be “interpreted unnecessarily” (PTI)

The former Union minister won from the Farrukhabad seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He contested the 2014 elections, too, from the same seat but finished fourth. In the 2019 elections, he was again fielded from the UP constituency but came third. BJP’s Mukesh Rajput is the sitting MP from Farrukhabad.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“How much will my relations with Farrukhabad be tested? The question is not about me but about the future of all of us, about the future generations. Never bowed before the decisions of fate. I can break, I can’t bend. You promise to support me, I will keep singing songs,” said Khurshid, in a post in Hindi on X.

On Wednesday, the SP and Congress announced a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming LS polls for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The two parties announced that the SP will contest 63 seats in UP and the Congress 17. Farrukhabad was not part of the list of seats in Congress’s quota.

Khurshid said his social media post should not be “interpreted unnecessarily”, adding that he was a member of the Congress committee that held seat-sharing talks with the SP, and has no complaints. “We have got 17 seats. Be happy,” he said.

A senior Congress leader and close associate of Khurshid said: “He is emotional at this stage. It is understandable. But we all know him. He won’t do anything against the interest of the Congress.”

Meanwhile, late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel said that she hoped that Bharuch Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat, which her father won in 1980 and 1984, will be part of the Congress’s quota after seat-sharing pact with allies is sealed. Her comments came amid buzz that the Congress is likely to offer two seats to the AAP in Gujarat — Bharuch and Bhavnagar

“The talks are still on and the final decision is yet to be made. We had hopes that this seat would remain with Congress but when this information came people felt demoralised and sad. We have heard that Rahul Gandhi has also objected to the Bharuch seat being given to AAP. We are hopeful that this seat will remain with Congress. Traditionally, this is a Congress seat,” said Patel. BJP’s Mansukhbhai Vasava has been the sitting MP from Bharuch since 1998.

Mumtaz’s brother Faisal Patel also appeared to make a case for his candidature from the seat as he thanked Rahul Gandhi for “listening to him and local Congress workers.”

“By supporting us, I and my fellow Bharuch Congress workers have been honored. I promise you that I will live up to your faith by winning the Bharuch Lok Sabha,” he said in a post on X.