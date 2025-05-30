‘Kill that woman’: Shocking 2021 audio of Maharashtra doctor on Covid patient prompts probe

Maharashtra police have registered an FIR against a senior government doctor for allegedly instructing another medic to "kill" a Covid-19 patient during the second wave of the crisis in 2021. The patient in question, Kausar Fatima, was admitted with Covid-19 symptoms on April 15, 2021.(HT Photo)

The accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was the additional district surgeon at Udgir Government Hospital during the second wave of the pandemic, was caught in an audio clip, which surfaced online earlier this month, according to news agency PTI.

The clip, which went viral on social media, allegedly captured a conversation between Dr Deshpande and Dr Shashikant Dange. In the audio, the doctor can be heard saying, “Don’t allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman.”

The patient in question, Kausar Fatima, was admitted with Covid-19 symptoms on April 15, 2021, and later recovered after a 10-day stay. Kausar survived.

Her husband, Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin, has now registered a formal police complaint, saying he was present when the alleged conversation took place.

As per the FIR, Gaussoddin said he overheard the call while sitting beside Dr Dange, who had placed the phone on speaker while eating lunch.

Deshpande allegedly not only made the shocking "kill" comment but also used caste-based slurs, which Gaussoddin said caused him deep emotional and religious hurt.

Probe against the doctor underway

Latur police, who have begun a probe into the matter, have seized Dr Deshpande’s mobile phone and issued a notice to him.

His statement is currently being recorded, Inspector Dilip Gade told PTI. He added that the authenticity of the audio clip is under forensic examination.

"Dr Dange is out of the district and will come tomorrow. After that, we will collect his mobile phone and conduct an inquiry," Gade said.

The case has been filed under sections pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, among other serious charges.