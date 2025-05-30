OPDs see rush as Covid cases rise in India; fever, diarrhoea, hoarseness common: Here are the symptoms

Coronavirus cases are once again rising in India, prompting states to ramp up preventive measures such as increased Covid testing and preparation of hospital beds. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier stated that the variants currently circulating in the country are associated with mild symptoms. Among the Omicron subvariants detected are LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. States step up preventative measures like maintaining isolation beds, oxygen supplies, PPE kits, N-95 masks and antibiotics.(HT Photo/Praful Gangurde)

Covid spike aligns with flu symptoms

As monsoon-related respiratory illnesses rise, distinguishing Covid from the flu has become a clinical priority. Dr Dhiraj Bhattad, consultant, internal medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, told Hindustan Times, “Both flu and Covid-19 can cause fever, sore throat, cough, cold, headache, body ache and fatigue. But loss of taste and smell is a distinct sign of Covid.” Health officials have intensified surveillance and testing for Covid-19 in light of rising influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), especially in urban clusters. Doctors continue to caution the public about the difficulty in clinically distinguishing the flu from Covid.

According to a report by News18, symptoms of Covid being reported in hospitals included low-grade fever, dry or irritated cough, hoarse voice, nasal congestion or mild runny nose. Also, fatigue and muscle aches, headache, mild gastrointestinal symptoms are also present, such as nausea or diarrhoea, and throat discomfort.

States step up preventative measures

With increasing Covid cases, states such as Mumbai and Haryana have stepped up preventive measures. Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, Kailas Shinde, said, “We are ensuring adequate stock of essential medicines, PPE kits, surgical supplies, oxygen, and oxygen beds.” In Haryana, officials have been asked to ensure hospitals establish dedicated flu corners and maintain adequate isolation beds, oxygen supplies, PPE kits, N95 masks, antibiotics, and testing kits. At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, special wards for Covid-19 patients, including ICU beds and high-dependency units, have been activated.

Doctors advise protecting the vulnerable

Dr Sanjay Jain, dean research, PGIMER, said, “Most new variant cases are mild, but vigilance is essential, especially to protect the vulnerable. Dr. Jain asked people to wear a mask while visiting crowded places, especially hospitals. In case of fever, cough, breathing issues, runny nose, or loose motions, don’t delay in seeing a doctor. Avoid taking antibiotics or steroids without a doctor’s advice. Extra care is advised for vulnerable population such as the elderly, those with other health problems, and those with weak immunity should stay away from crowds and maintain proper hand hygiene.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)