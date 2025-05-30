Navi Mumbai reports 20 Covid cases in a week; civic body steps up vigil

NAVI MUMBAI: With 20 Covid-19 cases reported in the past week, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has stepped up preventive measures to curb any potential surge. The civic body has assured residents that there is no cause for panic, as systems are in place to ensure timely detection and effective response. Thane, India - May -23, 2025:The government of Maharahstra has become alert after some Covid patients were found in Mumbai and Thane, a Covid ward has been prepared for Covid patients at Thane Civil Hospital. Nurses are seen preparing a ward at Thane Civil Hospital. ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, May -23, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

According to officials, 87 tests have been conducted so far — 85 RT-PCR and two Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). While four positive cases were detected on Wednesday, one more was reported on Thursday, taking the week’s tally to 20. Of these, three patients have already recovered, officials confirmed.

Rapid Antigen Tests are quick diagnostic tools that detect specific proteins from the virus, offering results within 15 to 30 minutes. Though less sensitive than RT-PCR tests, they are useful for mass screening and immediate results.

Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde held a high-level review meeting with senior health officials to assess the situation and reinforce preparedness.

“I have directed health teams to ramp up both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing,” said Shinde. “We are ensuring adequate stock of essential medicines, PPE kits, surgical supplies, oxygen, and oxygen beds. Five beds have been reserved in each of the civic-run hospitals in Vashi, Airoli, and Nerul.”

All medical and paramedical staff have been placed on alert, with specific responsibilities assigned to ensure coordinated action.

Shinde further appealed to residents to remain calm and vigilant. “The NMMC is fully equipped to manage the current situation. Citizens must continue to maintain personal hygiene and seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms like cold, cough, or fever,” he said.