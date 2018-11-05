Killers of BJP leader Anil Parihar, brother identified: J&K governor Satya Pal Malik

The attackers involved in the killings of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar have been identified and will be brought before the people soon, Jammu and Kashmir’s governor Satya Pal Malik said on Monday.

“It was a terrorist attack and they (attackers) will soon be in front of you,” Malik said.

The governor was fielding media queries in Jammu after inspecting a guard of honour on the re-opening of government offices in the state’s winter capital of Jammu for the next six months.

He said the acts of violence and terror were being committed out of sheer frustration because the four-phase local body elections were conducted peacefully.

“Their (terrorists’) mentors across the border (in Pakistan) are not comfortable with the peaceful conduct of the local body elections and hence militants are being pushed for terror activities,” the governor said.

Anil Parihar, 53, and his brother Ajit were returning home after closing their stationery shop late on Thursday when two unidentified gunmen shot them at point-blank range in Kishtwar town. The killings, ahead of the panchayat elections starting November 17, triggered angry protests in the communally sensitive district.

Authorities imposed a curfew in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts on Thursday following the killing of the Parihar brothers and the Indian Army was also called out to maintain law and order.

Kishtwar town remains under curfew and was relaxed in phases for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday. The curfew was, however, lifted from Doda district, including the main town and Bhadarwah along with Paddar and Chatroo sub-divisions of Kishtwar district on Saturday.

But prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) continued to remain in force in these areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

When asked about the challenges in conducting the panchayat elections, Malik said that living in Jammu and Kashmir and being the governor of the state itself was a challenge.

“But we will manage these elections as well. The weather has to stay stable and we will tackle militancy. We are not going to allow militancy to hamper democratic process,” he said.

The governor said there has been no major incident of stone pelting in the past two months “because I addressed the issue very honestly”. “Only 10 to 20 youth got involved. Not even a bird was hurt in the past two months during the local body elections,” he said.

On the Rohingyas issue, he said the state government was working on them and that the process of recording their biometric details will be completed in the next two months.

The governor also said his first visit will be to the border areas to listen to the grievances of the villagers of Jammu region, who could not cultivate their crops due to hostilities from Pakistan.

“I keep sharing their issues with the home minister,” he added.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 11:56 IST