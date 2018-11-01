Kashmir BJP leader, brother killed in militant attack in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed in a militant attack at Kishtwar in Jammu on Thursday, police said.

State BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also confirmed their killing.

According to a police officer, the brothers were returning home after closing their stationery shop in Kishtwar town when unidentified gunmen shot them from close range.

Kishtwar deputy commissioner Angrez Singh Rana has imposed a curfew in Kishtwar town as a precautionary measure.

Reports said that soon after the incident, both of them were rushed to Kishtwar district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

There were protests in the hospital against the killings and some BJP workers allegedly heckled a police officer, added reports.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 21:43 IST