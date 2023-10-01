Killing an incurable calf: Himsa or Ahimsa? Gandhi replies to Sanatan Hindu protests

Mahatma Gandhi, writing in the Navjivan, his Gujarati weekly. says a hopelessly sick calf, belonging to the dairy attached to the Satyagraga Ashram after prolonged consultation with friends and much hesitation was put to death by means of injection. I know, says the Mahatma that current public opinion would not approve of this act and that current public opinion will see only Himsa in it, but Dharma should not think of public opinion. Others may see Adharma (irreligion) where I see Dharma, yet I have learnt by experience that I must do what I believe to be my duty.



