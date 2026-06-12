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Kin mourn 3 Indians killed in US strike on vessel near Oman, demand formal probe

Marine engineer Patnala Suresh, Shivanand Chaurasia from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria and Aditya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur were confirmed to have died.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The three Indian seafarers who died in the US military strike on the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast on Wednesday were from different parts of India, but they were working in foreign waters to fulfil one dream: giving their families a better life.

A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello attacked by US forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). (Forward Seamen’s Union of India/ANI)

Marine engineer Patnala Suresh, 44, from Visakhapatnam, Shivanand Chaurasia, 38, from Surauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria and Aditya Sharma, 23, from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh were initially reported missing but were later confirmed to have died; 21 other Indian crew members were rescued.

Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasia and Patnala Suresh. (HT Photo)

Avinash Maurya, the Surauli station house officer, said Shivanand was the elder son of Ramji Chaurasia. He is survived by his mother Kalawati Devi (60), his wife Susheela Devi (31), a seven-year-old son Rajveer, and a two-year-old daughter Vamika.

Speaking to reporters, Ramji Chaurasia, a farmer who also runs a paan shop, said Shivanand’s last phone call was made to his wife on June 9. Since then, his phone was unreachable.

Ramji said his younger son, Ram Parvesh Chaurasia, works with a private firm in Dubai, which is also located in a region facing security concerns.

The news about the death of Patnala Suresh, who was the chief engineer on board the vessel, reached the family at around 1pm on Thursday. “Though I had received the message about the drone attack on the marine ship yesterday night, the confirmation about my husband’s death came at around 1pm this afternoon,” Suresh’s wife Bhargavi told reporters. Suresh is also survived by his two young sons, aged 13 and 10.

“We are expecting his arrival in a week. We are supposed to celebrate our 15th wedding anniversary on June 24,” Bhargavi said.

 
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