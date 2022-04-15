Kiran Mazumdar Shaw proved wrong, no communal issue in Karnataka: Minister

Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's tweets raising concerns over the communal divide in the state have been proved false as there is no communal issue in Karnataka. There is no issue beyond the reach of the BJP government in the state, the union minister told news agency ANI in an interview. As the state is caught amid several controversies starting including hijab ban in educational institutes, barring Muslim traders on temple premises etc, Karnataka-based business leader Kiran Mazumdar Shaw appealed to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure an inclusive environment. Following his appeal, the chief minister called for restraint from all sections of society.

The episode, however, was not put to rest there as Kiran Mazumdar's tweet was seen as the first voice of concern from the business community over the situation of the state, known for its business community.

"Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has tweeted on many issues and has been proven wrong. There is no issue in Bengaluru that is beyond the reach of govt. CM has said that those who violate the law will be investigated and prosecuted. Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

"There is no communal issue in Karnataka. There are some elements who try and create some trouble. These narratives are created by parties like Congress before the elections to distract from their political irrelevance, they keep dragging such issues," the MoS added.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw maintained that her tweet was not against the state government as she came under fire from BJP leaders. She said she was confident that the chief minister would resolve the matter peacefully. "Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties...I am a proud Kannadiga n don't want to see these incidents detract from economic progress," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw had tweeted distancing herself from politics.