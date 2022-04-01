Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says she is a proud Kannadiga after 'communal divide' tweet; thanks CM Bommai

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who stirred a row after her tweet on the trend of increasing communal divide in Karnataka said the issue that she raised is not up for political hijacking. As a proud Kannadiga, the industrialist is confident that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will resolve the matter peacefully, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said and later thanked the chief minister following his appeal to all sections of society to observe restraints.

"Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties. I am confident our CM @BSBommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud Kannadiga n don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted.

What is the controversy over Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's tweets?

The pharma business leader tagged chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on a tweet and appealed to him to resolve the growing religious divide in the state. Karnataka has always been a ground of inclusive development and communal elements should not be allowed, she said precisely.

Her comment and concerns were in connection with reports of temple authorities not allowing Muslim shopkeepers to set up stalls. It was seen as the first protest from the industry sector of Karnataka in the context of the back-to-back controversies.

I commend our CM @BSBommai and wholeheartedly agree with him for calling upon “all sections of society to observe restraint before going public on social issues, as they can be resolved through discussions”. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 31, 2022

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's concern and citing 2002 rules which prohibit leasing out land, building, sites near Hindu religious institutions to non-Hindus, Malviya questioned whether Kiran Mazumdar said anything during the hijab row. "Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions. She helped Congress draft their manifesto," Malviya said.

'Call for restraint'

Following Kiran Shaw's concerns, Bommai on Thursday called for restraint as he spoke in the Assembly. “My appeal to all concerned is that we have been living with our beliefs all these years. Everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and order. Karnataka is known for peace and progress, and everyone should observe restraint… When social issues arise, there is a possibility for us to discuss and resolve it. So before going public, everyone should observe restraint.”

Halal meat row

Along with the temple controversy, a row over halal meat is going on in Karnataka after BJP said halal meat is economic jihad. On Thursday, some Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a Muslim vendor for selling halal meat in Shuvamogga's Bhadravathi.

